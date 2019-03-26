Arkansas State bowling to hold NCAA Selection Show watch party Wednesday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship field will be revealed Wednesday, March 27, when a field of 12 teams will be selected to compete in the tournament on the NCAA.com selection show at 3:00 p.m.
Ranked fourth in the nation, Arkansas State will wait to see if it is among the 12 teams selected to the NCAA tournament. If chosen, the Red Wolves will make their 12th straight appearance in the tournament. The team will have a watch party that is open to the public in the Woodard McAlister Family Club at Centennial Bank Stadium with doors opening at 2:45 p.m.
The Red Wolves currently sport a record of 73-43. The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee will select a field of 12 teams, including eight automatic qualifying teams from qualified conferences and four at-large teams. Four teams will be placed in the bracket, with the remaining eight teams playing in opening round matches to determine the final four teams that will compete in the championship at the RolleHouse Wickliffe in Wickliffe, Ohio, April 11-13.
The opening-round matches will be played the week prior to the championship. In conjunction with the current opening round structure guidelines, the committee will determine where each opening round match will take place during their selection process on March 27.
