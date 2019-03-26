Arkansas State senior Nate Alberius named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State senior pitcher Nate Alberius was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week in an announcement by the league office Tuesday afternoon.
A native of Little Rock, Alberius tossed a complete game in A-State’s 8-1 win over South Alabama on Sunday, March 24. The senior gave up only one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking none. The complete game marks the first of the season for the Red Wolves and the third of Alberius’ career. Alberius leads the team in innings pitched (34.0) and is tied for the team-best in starts (6), wins (3) and strikeouts (29). He’s pitched to a 2.91 ERA while registering three quality starts.
Arkansas State returns to action Tuesday, March 26, when it travels to Southeast Missouri State for a mid-week matchup. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
