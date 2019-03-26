Arkansas woman sentenced to prison after facing charges for sexually assaulting juveniles

CROSS COUNTY, AR (WMC) - An Arkansas woman accused of sexually assaulting nine juveniles was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday.
Veronica Blake pleaded guilty earlier this month to a single count of rape.
In July 2017, the Cross County Sheriff’s Office said Blake victimized nine children. She was initially charged with six counts of rape, seven counts of child pornography and one count of sexual indecency.
The courtroom heard victims’ impact statements Tuesday before the judge read Blake’s sentence. She was then escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs.
