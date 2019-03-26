Arrest warrant issued for Parkin mayor

PARKIN, AR (KAIT) - An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for the mayor of Parkin on failure to appear and third-degree domestic battery charges, both Class A misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a man who said he was Mayor Diane Patterson’s nephew said he installed a transmission into a truck belonging to the city on March 8.
Patterson arrived at the home to pick up the vehicle. The affidavit stated that Patterson started the truck and backed it into pine trees.
“Diane then put the truck into drive, and it sounded like she held the throttle all the way down while she was driving forward,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit went on to say that Patterson ran into the back deck of the house, causing extensive damage.
“I asked Diane if she was OK and she replied ‘yes,’” the affidavit stated quoting Patterson’s nephew. “I asked her if she needed an ambulance and she said ‘no.’”
Court documents said the Parkin fire and police departments arrived at the home.
After they arrived on the scene, Patterson allegedly slapped her nephew in the face stating she believed he sabotaged the truck.
Patterson’s nephew later went to CrossRidge Community Hosptial due to his injuries.
On March 26, Patterson was due in court, but failed to appear, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.
An arrest warrant was issued for Patterson. Sheriff West said the warrant would have to be served before a new court date is set.
