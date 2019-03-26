A Better Region 8: Drinking and driving

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - This past weekend, two people were hospitalized after their car ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned.
Before an ambulance could take the driver to the hospital for treatment, state police wrote him a ticket for driving while intoxicated.
Luckily, he only suffered moderate injuries. His passenger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.
Others have not been so lucky.
Drinking and driving is a deadly combination.
As warmer, sunny weather moves into Region 8, more people will be heading to the lakes and rivers.
Chances are they might enjoy a few beers or drinks. If they’re smart, they will not take a chance on driving home.
This time of year also means more kids will be dressing up and heading to proms all across Region 8.
Before they head out the door, make sure they know they can call you if they need a ride home.
Designating a driver, calling a friend, and getting home safely will make this a Better Region 8.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.