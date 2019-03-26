Bill seeks to keep students safe

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - This bill is another form of school choice and would create what one lawmaker is calling the Safe and Sound Scholarship Program.
This is a tax credit that would come from the public school fund and would allow the parent or legal guardian of a public school student to transfer the student to another public school, charter school, or request for the student to attend an eligible private school.
In order for the student to qualify for the transfer or the Safe and Sound Scholarship, the student must report a bullying or physical assault incident and it would need to be reported within 14 days after it occurred.
Some of the qualifying incidents could include any of the following: battery, harassment, hazing, bullying, kidnapping, physical attack, robbery, sexual offenses, assault, threats or intimidation, or fighting at school.
Rep. Mark Lowery (R) of Pulaski County said this bill addresses both school and student safety.
"We’ve just spent close to a year looking at safe schools,” Lowery said. "And after the Parkland Shooting in Florida, the state of Arkansas started looking at how can we make our schools safe, how do we make our students safe.”
To see the bill, click here.
