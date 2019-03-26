Bill would make AR comply with distracted driving federal law

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A Corning state senator researched Arkansas’ distracted driving laws and found that the Natural State doesn’t comply with federal guidelines.
According to the Arkansas State Legislature’s website, Senator Blake Johnson filed Senate Bill 534 on March 12 to clarify the law for law enforcement officers.
This bill said anyone engaging in text or on social media while driving would be violating the law.
Those offenders could face a fine of up to $250 for the first offense and $500 for repeated offenses.
SB534 will be up for discussion Tuesday afternoon.
In February, Region 8 News reported that a Central Arkansas senator sponsored a similar piece of legislation called Senate Bill 66.
It clarified that those between 18 and 21 years old could make calls while only using a hands-free device.
Senator Alan Clark said people were getting tickets for having a cellphone in their hand who are not texting.
He introduced the bill in January and on Feb. 18 the Senate Transportation, Technology & Legislative Affairs Committee recommended that the bill passed.
Clark’s bill isn’t scheduled to be talked about again.
