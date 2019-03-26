Cardinals beat Redbirds in Battle of the Birds

MEMPHIS (KAIT) - A sellout crowd of 10,442 watched the 10th edition of the Battle of the Birds. Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer as the Cardinals held off the Redbirds 6-3 Monday night.
Michael Wacha & Adam Wainwright were on the bump for St. Louis and Memphis respectively. Adolis Garcia gave the AAA affiliate an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single.
The Cardinals open the season Thursday in Milwaukee (1:10pm first pitch). The Redbirds will open at home on April 4th.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.