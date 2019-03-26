City leaders want your opinion

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -City leaders want you to know what the future of Jonesboro looks like.
It will hold two public meetings on March 27.
City representatives want to make sure people are aware of the city’s master plan, particularly concerning trails for pedestrians and bikers.
In turn, they hope to get the public’s input on what they’re seeing.
Community Service Manager Hillary Starnes said it’s about making sure everyone is on the same page.
“We want the public’s input on continuing the master plan,” Starnes said. “We want to make sure the public is seeing what we’re doing. The public has great input.”
This information can also help to determine where grant funds should go.
The meetings will take place at the Jonesboro Municipal Center in the City Council Chambers, located at 300 South Church St.
The first meeting will take place from noon until 1 p.m. and the second from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.