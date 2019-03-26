Clear but cool; Bono Lake rules

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Tuesday, March 26.
Weather Headlines
Skies are mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Steady northerly winds today as high pressure builds in across the region.
Highs today only reaching the middle 50s.
Meanwhile, lows tonight will fall near the freezing mark.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Making News
When it comes to Bono Lake, Craighead County leaders say it’s time to set some ground rules.
A man faces kidnapping and robbery charges after police say he beat up a man who arranged to meet his girlfriend.
SCAM ALERT: If someone calls saying they’re raising money for a local school booster club, don’t believe them.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.