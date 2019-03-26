County officials work to establish rules for Bono Lake property

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Property that was transferred to Craighead County back in 2016 will soon have set rules and regulations for visitors.
It’s the Bono Lake property, land that ownership transferred from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to the county years back.
Now that it’s growing in popularity, the county is working to set some ground rules.
Monday night at the Craighead County quorum court meeting, officials discussed what those rules would look like.
From typical restrictions, like no littering and no alcohol and drugs, to some that are still being debated, like no ATV’s.
They are regulations that County Judge Marvin Day said are meant to be proactive.
“A lot of people are using it, we’re seeing people come over as far as from Memphis to ride the bicycle trails,” Day said. “So we’re hoping that this is encouraging proper use of the facility, keeping it nice, clean, and family friendly.”
The ordinance outlining those rules was tabled in Monday night’s meeting.
Members of the quorum court decided to do some research and discuss amendments to some of the rules at the next meeting.
