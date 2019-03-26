Global opportunities are happening for students at A-State

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -International relationships continue to grow for Arkansas State University.
According to a news release, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse met with officials from the American University of Malta to discuss a new dual degree and global classroom location for A-State.
The new alliance will allow for opportunities for students who attend either university.
Right now, two degree programs are available for dual enrollment: business administration and finance.
International students would start their early courses at AUM, while also taking one online course per semester at A-State.
By their fourth year, students would take all A-State courses, with the option of attending the Jonesboro campus or taking the courses online.
“This week we establish another unique learning partnership for Arkansas State, and it has the potential to broaden opportunities for our students and faculty and to open new pathways for learning,” Damphousse said. “Our colleagues at American University of Malta share our commitment to student and faculty development and to the sharing of knowledge across the globe.”
Damphousse also met with the Prime Minister for the Republic of the Malta, Joseph Muscat, and received a tour of the future expansion site.
“The setting for AUM is awe-inspiring, almost in the shadow of Fort St. Angelo, one of the national symbols of Malta,” Damphousse said. “For centuries, this island has stood as one of the most important locations in the Mediterranean, and I am excited for the exchange of culture and ideas that this partnership will bring to our students and faculty.”
