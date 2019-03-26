Man wanted in alleged attack on highway

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A bench warrant has been issued for a Wisconsin man after a crash in December 2018 in White County.
According to an affidavit, an Arkansas State Police trooper responded to a vehicle crash on Dec. 27, 2018, on U.S. Highway 67/167 south of Bald Knob.
The suspect, identified as Jose Lopez, had already been transported to Unity Health for his injuries.
The affidavit said the victim, who was still on scene, stated he was driving south when he Lopez collided into his vehicle.
The victim said Lopez got out of his vehicle, approached him, and started attacking him. The victim said he was able to fight Lopez off with a stick and he was able to get his gun out of the trunk of his vehicle.
The victim said he feared for his life and as an attempt to stop Lopez’s attack, he shot Lopez at least once.
Police interviewed Lopez at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He was transferred for Unity Health due to his injuries.
The affidavit said Lopez told authorities he hit another vehicle on Highway 67/167.
Lopez said he was being followed by individuals who wanted to kill him.
The bench warrant was issued on Lopez on a aggravated assault charge.
