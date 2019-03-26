Mike Anderson out as Arkansas men’s basketball coach

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - There’s a big change in hoops on the hill. Arkansas announced that Mike Anderson has been dismissed as head men’s basketball coach after 8 seasons.
He led the Razorbacks to 5 postseason appearances including 3 trips to the NCAA Tournament. But he couldn’t get the Hogs to the 2nd weekend in the Big Dance.
Arkansas finished 18 and 16 this season, falling to Indiana in the 2nd Round of the NIT.
This news means there are 3 coaching vacancies in the SEC.
The Razorbacks, Alabama and Vanderbilt are all hunting for new sideline generals.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.