Officer now more protected when he hits the streets

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A Region 8 law enforcement officer has some added protection.
According to a Facebook post, Jonesboro Police Department’s K9 Rico just received a special donation: Body armor.
Rico will now be wearing a bullet and stab proof protective vest when he hits the streets with partner Dustin Smith.
This donation was made possible by non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Vested Interest is a charitable organization located in East Taunton, Massachusetts. Their mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies. They were established in 2009 and have provided over 3,300 vests to dogs in 50 states.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in law enforcement or other related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.
The cost to donate a vest is $950. Each vest is valued between $1,744 to $2,283 and has a 5-year warranty.
There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
For more information or to learn how to volunteer, call 508-824-6978.
