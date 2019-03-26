Pinwheels for Prevention program for Child Abuse Prevention Month

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Local businesses in Independence, Izard, Stone, Sharp, and Fulton Counties are hoping to help end childhood abuse.
The Pinwheels for Prevention program is taking place in April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Independence County Children’s Advocacy Center joins Children’s Advocacy Centers across the nation to both fundraise and to spread awareness in local communities.
After the local businesses purchase the pinwheels, they will display them in front of their business during the month of April.
Lindsey Carter, Executive Director and Forensic Interview with the Independence County Children’s Advocacy Center, said that the sponsorship money from Pinwheels for Prevention goes directly into direct client services.
That includes things like snacks, paint, hand-print paint, stuffed animals, and also hiring a new advocate.
“I think it’s important that we spread awareness as much as possible and that we can prevent as much abuse from happening as much as possible," Carter said. "1 in 5 children experience childhood sexual abuse before their 18 and I think the more prevention work we do we can help those statistics get better.”
Carter said it’s important to work together as a community to help prevent child abuse.
If you are interested in joining the fight against child abuse, they are also hosting a Dinner of Hope event at the Best Dam Steakhouse on Apr. 19.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.