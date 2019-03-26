Riverfest not returning in 2019

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Little Rock’s traditional music festival, Riverfest, will not return for the 2019 season.
The events and management company that helped revive Riverfest, Universal Fairs, said the festival is taking a year off to reorganize and re-invent the festival.
The organizers said they were grateful for all the people who attended Riverfest in 2018 and they cannot wait to give a better experience in 2020.
In 2017, Riverfest organizers suspended it after four decades, due to lack of attendance and high costs.
The festival was held in 2018 on Memorial Day weekend.
