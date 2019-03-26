Rotary Club, sheriff’s department teams up to raise funds for body cameras

You can dine out at Colton's on Tuesday to help support the sheriff's department. (Source: KAIT-TV)
March 25, 2019

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Rotary Club of Batesville and the Independence County Sheriff’s Department invite you to dine out for a cause.

The two organizations are teaming up with Colton’s Steakhouse to raise money for police body cameras.

On Mar. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the public is invited to eat dinner at Colton’s.

A news release states that the sheriff’s department previously purchased 20 cameras for its officers, most of which are currently inoperable.

Rotary District 6150 has agreed to match up to $2,085 towards the licensing and purchase of new body cameras.

Donations are welcome.

