Rotary Club, sheriff’s department teams up to raise funds for body cameras

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Rotary Club of Batesville and the Independence County Sheriff’s Department invite you to dine out for a cause.
The two organizations are teaming up with Colton’s Steakhouse to raise money for police body cameras.
On Mar. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the public is invited to eat dinner at Colton’s.
A news release states that the sheriff’s department previously purchased 20 cameras for its officers, most of which are currently inoperable.
Rotary District 6150 has agreed to match up to $2,085 towards the licensing and purchase of new body cameras.
Donations are welcome.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.