Students are getting brainy

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The New York Institute of Technology College at Arkansas State University celebrated brain awareness week to allow students to learn more about brain health.
Interactive booths were set up on Tuesday so students could learn about the brain’s well being in different ways.
A boxing program, virtual reality and heathy eating options were a few of the booth topics offered.
Associate Director of NYIT Casey Pearce said they want the program to be involved on campus.
“We want students to be aware of our presence on campus," Pearce said. "In what all we’re doing and that we offer great medical education.”
The NYIT program is directed toward getting doctors in rural portions of Arkansas.
“We’re very missional,” Pearce said. “Our focus is to develop physicians to practice in Arkansas. Arkansas has one of the lowest rates of physicians per capita and we need more physicians in this state.”
Tuesday’s event is leading up to the night’s “Rhythmic Healing: Music and Medicine” event at 6:30 p.m. at A-State’s Riceland Hall.
