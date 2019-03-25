Trucker speaks out as ‘Slow Roll’ on I-55 scheduled from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - If traffic on Interstate 55 is moving slowly on Wednesday, March 27 it may be due to the “slow roll” scheduled to take place.
According to Brian Adams with AC Trucking, the “slow roll” is scheduled to leave from Rhodes 101 at exit 91 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Adams said drivers will head toward St. Louis at 10 a.m. They will end at TA gas station in Troy, Illinois.
He said truck drivers are doing this to protest issues they face on the job.
“It’s every man for himself now, and it’s not near like it used to be 30-years-ago,” said Steve Fellows.
He’s been driving for 35 years and said he loves his job.
“I’m home every night and off on the weekends,” said Fellows.
But it wasn’t always that way. He used to spend nights on the road like other people do.
“My youngest one was 5-years-old, and she just said I got used to it,” said Robert Harris, a local truck driver.
“I feel sorry for those guys,” said Fellows.
He said one of the problems is everyone’s on a similar schedule now and rest stops get crowded overnight.
“Get on and get off ramps are full,” said Fellows.
At times, those ramps are the only place to find parking, a nightmare for some.
“Hope the state trooper doesn’t come wake you up in some states,” said Harris.
Another issue according the Fellows is the lack of training before hitting the road.
“That’s why there’s so many accidents I think now,” said Fellows.
He thinks truck drivers could take it even a step further than the “slow roll.”
“If we were smart enough and all got together and took the time and just shut down,” said Fellows.
But he said nothing comes without a cost, not only for people relying on deliveries.
“But nobody’ll do it, because there’s so many guys out here that are struggling to make ends meet,” said Fellows.
Although he likes his job now, he hopes something is done.
“Everybody has just lost respect for, I don’t know, the profession,” said Fellows.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Troop C and Troop E are aware of the slow roll and will be monitoring the situation.
They are reminding drivers of the laws on Interstate 55 which state you should not travel below 40 miles per hour, and it’s unlawful to drive in the left-hand lane unless you are passing.
So as long as these truckers are following the law, there are able to protest in any way they see fit.
