Trumann firefighter diagnosed with cancer speaks out in support of bill

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT)- Firefighters from all over Arkansas gathered at the state capitol Monday in support of a cancer protection bill.
One speaker in Little Rock was Robert Mabe, Trumann’s Assistant Fire Chief.
In Sept. 2018, Mabe was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.
At this stage, it takes nearly a year for recovery.
Mabe has undergone countless chemo treatments.
He still has more treatments to go but he and his family are hoping to go from stage four to stage free.
“I definitely hug them more and the first couple of weeks was horrible and we’re looking forward to being cancer free so we can go and do something as a family and just relax and not have this cloud of the top of us for a while,” Mabe said.
On Monday, Mabe joined firefighters at the state capitol in support of House Bill 1299, which would give firefighters additional sick leave as a result of getting cancer because of the job.
Mabe’s sick leave time will come to an end on Thursday, which is why he is fighting for a change.
“It’s 100 percent top priority right now because having experienced it from the patient side of things and knowing how hard life gets financially when you get hit with this diagnoses, we need to fix it,” Mabe said.
