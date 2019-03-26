Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The "French Spiderman" scaled a skyscraper in Paris without a harness to raise funds for the renovation of Notre-Dame Cathedral.
56-year-old Alain Robert used horizontal struts running up the Engie headquarters’ curved facade and a protruding structure going top-to-bottom of the 600-foot glass-fronted building in the La Defense business district.
Before the climb, he said he wanted to give a helping hand for the renovation of the cathedral and hoped others would, too.
Robert was arrested shortly after completing the climb.
He has climbed more than 100 structures, including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and Burj Al Khalifa in Dubai, as well as the same tower in Paris in 2016.
The archbishop of Paris is on a drive to raise more than 100 million euros to save Notre-Dame’s crumbling gargoyles and Gothic arches.
Every year 12-to-14 million people visit the 12th-century Parisian landmark.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.