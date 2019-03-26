Victim escapes perpetrators only to be chased down and shot

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A second man appeared before a judge Tuesday in connection to a shooting in January 2019.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Jan. 24, 22-year-old Travon D. Stevenson, 25-year-old Shequille L. Stevenson and a third unknown suspect were invited to a home when they pulled out handguns.
The three then ordered everyone to the ground and began taking cell phones and money from the victims.
The report said one victim was in one of the bedrooms and managed to get out through the window.
He then jumped into the vehicle that was running in the driveway and drove off.
Court documents said the three suspects then stole a vehicle and began to chase the victim that fled.
They began shooting at him while they were westbound on Johnson Avenue, striking the vehicle multiple times and the victim once.
He was transported to a local hospital where he required emergency surgery.
Shequille Stevenson was arrested on Monday, March 25 and appeared in court on Tuesday.
Shequille Stevenson is facing charges for felony aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, felony theft of a vehicle, and felony theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.
His next court date is April 19 and his bond was set at $500,000.
