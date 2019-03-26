Woman facing forgery charge for funny money

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould woman after they say she tried to pay her Walmart tab with a fake $100 bill.
The alleged incident happened Saturday, March 23, at the store located at 2802 W. Kingshighway.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when 30-year-old Desiree Waddell attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill, a store employee “quickly noticed” it was fake and notified the police department.
Waddell left the store before officers could arrive.
Later that day a judge found probable cause existed to arrest her on suspicion of first-degree forgery and issued a warrant for her arrest.
Police caught up with her on Monday.
During a Mirandized interview with Detective Tron Beesley, the affidavit said Waddell “gave incriminating statements.”
She is currently being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
