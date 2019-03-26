Your child’s school could be your choice

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -According to one lawmaker, public school choice could become more of an option for parents based on the school’s rating.
Representative Mark Lowery of Pulaski County said the amendment would allow parents the option to use school choice if their child’s current school has an "F" rating.
The application would need to be postmarked no later than May 1 of the year the student seeks to begin the fall semester in a new school district.
Public announcements would also be required so parents or guardians would know what school options are available.
“Those in lower income areas, this gives them an option of being able to choose another school district that they think might better serve their educational needs," Lowery said. "And we’re just making sure that all those opportunities are available to all students.”
Rep. Lowery said it’s important to make sure students aren’t left behind by providing them more options to attend the school of their choice.
The bill passed through the House Committee on Education March 26.
To see the bill, click here.
