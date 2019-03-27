Arkansas State guard Ty Cockfield accepts invite to Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State men’s basketball senior guard Ty Cockfield has been selected to participate in the 2019 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 5-7 at Minnesota’s Mall of America. Cockfield is one of four players selected from the Sun Belt Conference.
The tournament is comprised of all-star teams of seniors, who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, representing all 32 Division I conferences. The teams will compete for a $150,000 prize pool, with the champions taking home $100,000, double the prize money from a year ago. Additionally, the winners will earn the right to compete in the 2019 USA Basketball 3x3 Open National Championship later this spring.
Cockfield, a second team All-Sun Belt Conference pick, led the league in scoring at 22.4 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent (237-540) from the field and 35.6 percent (69-194) from 3-point range. He has knocked down 82.0 percent (173-211) at the charity stripe while dishing out 103 assists and snagging 36 steals. He ranks 11th in the conference in field goal percentage and 12th assists per game while ranking second in free throw percentage.
A three-time SBC Player of the Week this season, Cockfield had a league best 22 games with 20 or more points scored, the seventh-most in all of NCAA Division I basketball. His 35 point outing against Louisiana on Senior Day gave him six games of 30 or more points, most in the Sun Belt Conference and seventh-most nationally. Cockfield is among just seven players nationally to average at least 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Cockfield finished with a single-season program record 716 points, most in the Sun Belt Conference and 18th-most nationally. His scoring total topped Adrian Banks (2006-07 | 695) for the single-season school record and is the fourth-most points scored by a Sun Belt Conference player since the 1992-93 season. Cockfield tied the program record with 34 consecutive free throws made, the last of which set the single-season record with 173 made on the season.
All games of the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be carried live on Twitter or ESPN2. Pool play will begin at 3 p.m. ET on April 5, with 24 games streamed live exclusively on Twitter. Pool play will continue on April 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET with 24 more games streamed live exclusively on Twitter. Round of 16 and quarterfinal games will be streamed live exclusively on Twitter at 10:30 a.m. ET on April 7, with semifinal, consolation and championship games televised live on ESPN2 later that day at 3 p.m. ET. Returning to call all the action throughout the tournament will be the voice of FIBA 3x3 basketball, Kyle Montgomery, with Robbie Hummel of ESPN and Tate Frazier and Mark Titus of The Ringer’s One Shining Podcast providing color commentary and sideline coverage.
“The attention from the inaugural Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship last year has really elevated the anticipation for this year’s event at Mall of America,” said Drew Russell, executive vice president at Intersport, the Chicago-based agency which operates the event. “We are incredibly excited about the field of players that will be competing in the event and believe the talent that will be on display will create an unforgettable atmosphere for everyone involved. Additionally, we’re confident these players are going to enjoy a one of a kind experience that will help position them for the next steps in their basketball careers.”
Each team roster will be comprised of four eligible seniors from the same Division I conference. Teams will be organized into eight pools of four and each team will be guaranteed three pool play games, earning $1,000 for every victory on Friday and Saturday. The top two teams in each pool will move on to Sunday’s knockout stage, where the stakes skyrocket. Only the teams competing in the tournament final will earn additional prize money, with the champions winning $100,000.
The setting for the second annual Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be unlike anything the 128 players have seen when they take to the half-court inside Mall of America, the most popular tourist destination in Minnesota with more than 40 million visitors each year. The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be staged in the Rotunda at the Mall, which hosted the first WCW Monday Nitro in September 1995, and will be just the second live sporting event to be broadcast in the Mall’s history.
Bragging rights for the winners won’t end in Minnesota; the 2019 champion will earn the right to represent the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship at the USA Basketball 3x3 Open National Championship later this spring. There, athletes will have the opportunity to be selected to represent the United States in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, held June 18-23 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Participating athletes will also be considered for the USA Basketball 3x3 athlete pool, which may lead to future opportunities in other FIBA 3x3 competitions. Of note, the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will feature 3x3 basketball as a medal sport for the first time.
Admission to the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship is free and fans are encouraged to be part of the atmosphere during regular Mall of America operating hours (10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. CT on April 5-6, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT on April 7).
For more information on the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, including event updates, details, rules and more, follow us on Twitter at @3X3UHoops or online at www.3X3UHoops.com.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.