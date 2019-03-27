Bike stolen from autistic boy, replaced by good Samaritan

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) -A Fort Smith boy got a big surprise after his bike went missing from his home.
According to a report from Fort Smith television station KFSM, Tonya Dempster said she first noticed her son’s bike missing Monday.
She thinks someone took it between Sunday night and Monday morning.
Ryan, who has autism, got the bike from his grandmother for his birthday and meant the world to him.
Tonya decided to share the story on social media to get some answers.
That's when Randy McGhee heard about what happened and decided to help by buying Ryan a new bike.
"I just thought of my own grandson, and just felt like I needed to do something," said McGhee.
Now, the smile is back on the 12-year-old's face.
Tonya said she didn’t set out to get a free bike, but is extremely thankful for McGhee’s generosity.
