Bill seeks to address health issues facing students

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Some Arkansas lawmakers are looking to address certain health issues students face and it’s creating some opposition.
The Arkansas Healthy Lifestyle Education Act of 2019, if passed, would require that schools offer a health curriculum that provides evidence based instruction to students grades 7-12.
The bill - Senate Bill 304 - notes Arkansas ranks among the last for overall health in the nation.
Sen. Will Bond (D-Little Rock), who is a co-sponsor for the bill, said the goal isn’t to micromanage the teachers but certain topics needed to be covered.
Those topics include mental health issues, suicide prevention, substance use and abuse, diet and obesity issues, tobacco use and teenage pregnancy.
“The way this bill came about was talking with kids including my own about their health classes and how some of those health classes are not addressing the questions and issues they face today," Bond said. "And also Arkansas not being ranked very well in numerous categories including we lead the nation in teenage pregnancy.”
Sen. Bond said there was some opposition with the bill, who was approved by the state Senate and is now in the House Education Committee.
Former state Rep. Charlotte Douglas said the bill creates an undue burden on school districts.
“And what this bill does, it dictates to the school districts and to the school boards some restrictions on what curricula they can invite in and what curricula they cannot," Douglas said. "And I think that’s a very dangerous place for us to be as a state.”
The bill also states that a parent or guardian of the student can opt out of the health course that discusses teenage pregnancy with written consent and would also provide professional development support for the teachers teaching the course.
