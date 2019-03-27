Blytheville firefighters battle morning house fire

Blytheville firefighters battle morning house fire
The fire department was called to a residential fire on Dougan Street, according to a spokesperson with the Blytheville Police Department.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 27, 2019 at 8:23 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 8:23 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A house fire Wednesday morning sent huge plumes of smoke into the air over Blytheville.

Around 7 a.m., the fire department was called to a residential fire on Dougan Street, according to a spokesperson with the Blytheville Police Department.

An hour later the fire was out.

No word on if anyone lived in the home or if there were any injuries.

The fire department was called to a residential fire on Dougan Street, according to a spokesperson with the Blytheville Police Department.
The fire department was called to a residential fire on Dougan Street, according to a spokesperson with the Blytheville Police Department. (James Howell)

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide more details when they become available.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.