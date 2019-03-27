Blytheville firefighters battle morning house fire

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A house fire Wednesday morning sent huge plumes of smoke into the air over Blytheville.
Around 7 a.m., the fire department was called to a residential fire on Dougan Street, according to a spokesperson with the Blytheville Police Department.
An hour later the fire was out.
No word on if anyone lived in the home or if there were any injuries.

