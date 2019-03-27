Cardinals reveal 2019 Opening Day roster

ST. LOUIS (KAIT) - We’re less than 24 hours from Opening Day. The St. Louis Cardinals revealed their roster Wednesday afternoon.
Yadier Molina will set yet another milestone on Thursday. He will tie Lou Brock’s franchise record with his 15th straight Opening Day start.
You can see the entire Cardinals roster below.
Miles Mikolas will be on the bump for the Birds on the Bat Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals start a four-game series in Milwaukee. First pitch is at 1:10pm Central Time (TV: FOX Sports Midwest)
