Central Arkansas Drug Task Force arrests 18 in White County

SEARCY, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Multiple people were arrested for narcotics and firearms in Searcy and White County.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that the operation started at a home on Overstreet Circle in Searcy.
Investigators arrested five people for drugs, scales, syringes, and drug paraphernalia.
“Generally, one investigation leads to more and more investigations. Which leads us to people and days like this where we can go out and make the arrest,” investigators told KARK.
On Tuesday, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force searched more than 25 homes, resulting in 18 arrests and 15 guns being confiscated.
Investigators said they never know what they will get into when they go to a home.
One man had to be tackled to the ground.
“The day we bring narcotics in off the street, take guns off the street and put people in jail is a good day,” investigators said.
An animal control officer also rescued a dog from one home that had a broken leg.
