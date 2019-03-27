City turns to a new funding source to move forward with justice complex project

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A new funding source is giving a big project in Mississippi County new steam.
Region 8 News first reported back in 2017, the city of Blytheville’s plan to renovate the former National Guard Armory into a new justice complex.
But, some road blocks stalled the plans.
A USDA loan was supposed to fund the project, but the city was met with several delays in getting that loan, the most recent being the government shutdown.
So after months of very little progress, the city is turning to a sales and use tax bond to jump-start the plan.
The police and fire sales tax, passed by citizens in 2017, will be used to back the bond.
A third-party bank will receive the sales tax as it comes in monthly, hold out the payment needed for the bond, and send the rest back to the city.
This means investors will get their money first, keeping risk low.
It's a funding option that enables money to be available to the city by the end of April, meaning construction could be seen as soon as July.
“This is one of the things the public voted on, one of the things they wanted to see,” Chief Finance Officer John Callens said. “It has taken a little longer, when we go out into the public people are asking when it’s going to get started, so it’s very exciting that this summer, hopefully, we will see some ground breaking on the project.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.