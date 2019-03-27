Cold Morning Leads to a Comfortable Afternoon

We’re starting out near freezing in many locations this morning but we’ll be in the 60s by the afternoon! Mostly sunny skies will allow for an almost 30 degrees warm-up today. Clouds increase overnight and lows only get to the mid-40s. We’ll hit the 70s the next two days under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay light, only a 20% chance of a shower Thursday evening and then a 30% chance of showers Friday. The best rain chances come on Saturday with thunderstorms possible. Throughout Saturday, temperatures will fall quickly and it’ll feel more like winter on Sunday. A light freeze will be possible Sunday and Monday mornings.