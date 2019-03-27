David Rehr leaves Arkansas State volleyball to become Houston head coach

Press Release from Houston Athletics
David Rehr has been named the sixth head coach in Houston Volleyball history, Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman announced on Tuesday.
Rehr arrives in Houston after spending the previous seven years at Arkansas State and returns to Southeast Texas after serving as the head coach at Blinn College (2003-11) for nine years.
"We are very proud to announce the hiring of David Rehr," Pezman said. "He is a proven winner and the right fit for our program. With the investment in facilities to support the volleyball team and Coach Rehr's leadership, we are on our way to a successful future."
In his 19-year coaching career, Rehr has become a proven winner, claiming 10 conference championships and reaching the 500-win plateau, while amassing 18 seasons with a winning record. Along with his pair of NJCAA titles in 2008 and 2011, Rehr's track record of success includes back-to-back Sun Belt Conference (SBC) Coach of the Year honors, winning the accolade in 2015 and 2016.
His career has also seen 10 30-win seasons, including a career-best 43 victories in 2003, as well as 12 AVCA All-Americans, 56 All-Region players and 50 All-Conference student-athletes.
"I want to thank Vice President of Athletics Chris Pezman and Senior Associate Athletics Director T.J. Meagher for presenting me with this opportunity," Rehr said. "My family and I are eager to begin this journey with the University of Houston. The athletic department has a mission and vision for excellence, and I am excited to continue this tradition."
While with the Red Wolves, Rehr compiled an overall record of 148-80 (.650), finishing with an impressive 84-25 (.771) mark in the SBC. During his tenure at A-State, Rehr mentored 21 players to All-Conference honors.
His seven seasons at A-State, Rehr prospered a total of seven SBC Player of the Year honors, including at least one in every category (offensive, defensive, setter and freshman). In 2015, Rehr guided the Red Wolves to a 28-2 record, with a .933 winning percentage, which was the second-best mark in school history.
That 2015 campaign also saw A-State post a 16-0 mark in SBC play, resulting in the program's first outright conference championship since 1998 and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Along with his SBC Coach of the Year accolade, 2015 also saw Rehr tabbed the AVCA Southwest Region Coach of the Year.
Prior to his time at Arkansas State, Rehr spent nine seasons at Blinn College, where he posted eight 30-win seasons. In his stint with Buccaneers, Rehr led Blinn to two NJCAA National Championship (2008, 2011) and was also a nine-time NJCAA District Coach of the Year.
His nine years with the Buccaneers saw more than 300 wins (313-35) and led Blinn eight regional championships including six-straight from 2003-08. He also guided the Buccaneers to seven undefeated seasons in conference play.
As a result of his success at Blinn, Rehr was inducted to the NJCAA Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
Before his tenure at Blinn, he coached three seasons at Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas, posting a record of 80-28. He led the team to a regional championship and NJCAA Tournament appearance in 2002. His final two seasons at Frank Phillips saw the Lady Plainsmen win the Western Junior College Athletic Conference title, having gone undefeated in conference play both years.
The Tampa, Fla., native earned both his Bachelors of Science in Wellness and Masters of Arts in Physical Education from the University of South Florida. He and his wife, Felicia, have a son, Noah, and daughter, Rylee.
