HS Baseball/Softball Roundup (3/26)

The Battle for the Bone was one of several rivalries renewed Tuesday in baseball and softball. Newport beat Tuckerman 14-12 in 8 innings to take the hardware. The Lady Bulldogs won the softball tilt 16-1.
HS Baseball (3/26)
Jonesboro 12, Marion 4
Marion 9, Jonesboro 0
Greene County Tech 15, Paragould 0
Greene County Tech 5, Paragould 1
Searcy 9, Nettleton 3
Nettleton 11, Searcy 1
Valley View 4, Brookland 2
Southside 5, Westside 0
Pocahontas 10, Blytheville 0
Gosnell 5, Rivercrest 1
Trumann 1, Piggott 0
Harrisburg 27, Riverview 9
Marked Tree 12, Cross County 2
East Poinsett County 15, Barton 3
Mountain Home 5, West Memphis 2
Mountain Home 5, West Memphis 0
Walnut Ridge 11, Manila 8
Marmaduke 14, CRA 6
Hillcrest 10, Ridgefield Christian 1
Harding Academy 13, Cave City 2
Armorel 20, Maynard 0
Corning 11, Osceola 1
Viola 10, Izard County 0
Mountain View 15, Green Forest 0
Mountain View 13, Green Forest 4
Midland 25, Augusta 0
HS Softball (3/26)
Marion 10, Jonesboro 6
Jonesboro 4, Marion 3
Searcy 8, Nettleton 7
Searcy 10, Nettleton 9
Mountain Home 15, West Memphis 0
Greene County Tech 12, Paragould 1
Greene County Tech 11, Paragould 5
Valley View 5, Brookland 3
Armorel 16, Maynard 0
Armorel 13, Maynard 8
Gosnell 5, Corning 3
Hoxie 10, Walnut Ridge 3
Trumann 15, Manila 3
Rivercrest 16, Piggott 0
Buffalo Island Central 11, Marmaduke 8
Viola 20, Izard County 0
Harrisburg 16, Riverview 0
Bald Knob 15, Cedar Ridge 0
Mammoth Spring 19, Sloan-Hendrix 17
Calico Rock 16, Norfork 0
Melbourne 10, Hillcrest 6
Barton 10, East Poinsett County 7
Forrest City 15, Mills 5
Forrest City 24, Mills 8
Mountain View 18, Green Forest 8
