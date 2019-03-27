HS Baseball/Softball Roundup (3/26)

By Chris Hudgison | March 26, 2019 at 11:06 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 11:06 PM

The Battle for the Bone was one of several rivalries renewed Tuesday in baseball and softball. Newport beat Tuckerman 14-12 in 8 innings to take the hardware. The Lady Bulldogs won the softball tilt 16-1.

HS Baseball (3/26)

Newport 14, Tuckerman 12 (8 innings)

Newport baseball beats Tuckerman in Battle for the Bone

Jonesboro 12, Marion 4

Marion 9, Jonesboro 0

Greene County Tech 15, Paragould 0

Greene County Tech 5, Paragould 1

Searcy 9, Nettleton 3

Nettleton 11, Searcy 1

Valley View 4, Brookland 2

Southside 5, Westside 0

Pocahontas 10, Blytheville 0

Gosnell 5, Rivercrest 1

Trumann 1, Piggott 0

Harrisburg 27, Riverview 9

Marked Tree 12, Cross County 2

East Poinsett County 15, Barton 3

Mountain Home 5, West Memphis 2

Mountain Home 5, West Memphis 0

Walnut Ridge 11, Manila 8

Marmaduke 14, CRA 6

Hillcrest 10, Ridgefield Christian 1

Harding Academy 13, Cave City 2

Armorel 20, Maynard 0

Corning 11, Osceola 1

Viola 10, Izard County 0

Mountain View 15, Green Forest 0

Mountain View 13, Green Forest 4

Midland 25, Augusta 0

HS Softball (3/26)

Tuckerman 16, Newport 1

Tuckerman softball beats Newport in rivalry matchup

Marion 10, Jonesboro 6

Jonesboro 4, Marion 3

Searcy 8, Nettleton 7

Searcy 10, Nettleton 9

Mountain Home 15, West Memphis 0

Greene County Tech 12, Paragould 1

Greene County Tech 11, Paragould 5

Valley View 5, Brookland 3

Armorel 16, Maynard 0

Armorel 13, Maynard 8

Gosnell 5, Corning 3

Hoxie 10, Walnut Ridge 3

Trumann 15, Manila 3

Rivercrest 16, Piggott 0

Buffalo Island Central 11, Marmaduke 8

Viola 20, Izard County 0

Harrisburg 16, Riverview 0

Bald Knob 15, Cedar Ridge 0

Mammoth Spring 19, Sloan-Hendrix 17

Calico Rock 16, Norfork 0

Melbourne 10, Hillcrest 6

Barton 10, East Poinsett County 7

Forrest City 15, Mills 5

Forrest City 24, Mills 8

Mountain View 18, Green Forest 8

