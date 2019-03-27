Jennifer Sullivan interviews for A-State women’s head coach opening

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re two weeks into the Arkansas State women’s basketball coaching search. A Jonesboro native is on the Red Wolves radar.
A source told Region 8 Sports that Jennifer Sullivan interviewed for the opening on Tuesday. She finished her first season as Ohio State assistant coach.
Sullivan is no stranger to A-State, she worked under Brian Boyer from 2009 to 2012.
Jennifer was at Missouri State from 2013-2018, her role as recruiting coordinator was integral to the Bears run to this year’s Sweet 16.
A-State athletic director Terry Mohajir is known for finding head coaches with success at smaller colleges. Drury head coach Molly Miller could be in the mix as well. The Lady Panthers are 35-0 this season and in the Division II Elite Eight. She’s won 148 games in 5 seasons in Springfield, Missouri.
