Lawmakers are seeking to raise penalty for misuse of campaign funds

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A bill working its way through the Arkansas State Legislature will increase the penalties for candidates who use campaign funds for personal use, with the bill’s sponsor saying it sends a message.
Senate Bill 258, if passed, would increase the penalty for taking campaign or carryover funds and using those funds for personal reasons.
According to the bill, if the funds are used for personal reasons and a candidate is found guilty in court, the charges could run anywhere between a misdemeanor to a felony, depending on the amount of money.
Sen. Will Bond (D-Little Rock), who is sponsoring the bill with several other lawmakers, said the goal is to make sure that all elected officials understand that using campaign or carryover funds for personal use is a violation of public trust.
“What we’re saying is, state law is going to make that a felony offense once you rise to the level of $2,500, I think it’s a D felony," Bond said. “As the amount gets higher, and it could be proven that you use it for personal use, the level of the felony will increase. It makes it a significant crime in Arkansas.”
The bill was approved by the Senate earlier in the session and is now in the House Rules Committee.
