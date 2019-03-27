Man tells police to “just take me to jail”

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is facing charges of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor after an incident along I-555 this week.
Afford Edward Gillam was arrested Mar. 25 after a possible hit and run crash on I-555 southbound.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, an Arkansas State Police trooper reportedly saw a gray Toyota car hit a maroon Chevrolet SUV.
“He then observed the SUV attempt to drive away as the Toyota passenger car gave chase. Cpl. Hill advised it appeared the Toyota passenger car was attempting to run the other vehicle off of the road,” the probable cause affidavit read.
ASP attempted to follow the vehicles, but lost track of them on I-555 as speed reached 90 mph.
However, Jonesboro police were able to get to the scene and check on the situation, which was south of the Bay overpass.
“The Toyota had pulled in front of the SUV and partially blocked both southbound lanes of I-555 southbound, forcing the SUV to come to a complete stop in the roadway,” the affidavit noted. "
As Jonesboro police got closer to the scene, the SUV pulled around the Toyota on the right shoulder and the Toyota pulled behind it.
“The driver, Afford Gillam, exited the Toyota and walked up to the SUV, opening the front seat passenger door and entering the vehicle. I approached the passenger side, and I asked him to step out of the vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Gillam told police he was angry at his girlfriend, who was inside the SUV, and that he wanted to talk with her, police said in the affidavit.
“He appeared very emotional and angry. Gillam told me to ‘just take me to jail,'" the affidavit noted.
Police also said there were two young children inside the SUV at the time of the crash.
A $15,000 bond was set for Gillam, who also faces a second offense for reckless driving and driving on suspended license. He is set to be arraigned April 19 in circuit court.
