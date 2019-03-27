MoDOT to hold public meeting on upcoming bridge replacement near Naylor

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.
They will discuss an upcoming bridge replacement near Naylor.
The meeting will be held at Naylor High School in the cafeteria, located at 101 Batten St.
The project includes replacing the Route 142 bridge over Little Black River, located approximately 1.5 miles north of Naylor.
The new bridge will be wider than the existing structure.
The project is expected to be let in February 2020, with construction beginning as early as April 2020.
As construction is underway, Route 142 will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridge for approximately three months. Completion is anticipated in fall 2020.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.