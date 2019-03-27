Money to feed the hungry

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Fresh produce is being distributed to people in need.
Thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Arkansas Community Foundation, representatives with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas were set up at the Parker Park Community Center in Jonesboro.
There volunteers handed out fruits and vegetables from a mobile food pantry for Craighead County residents.
The funds have allowed the food bank to distribute over 13,000 pounds of fresh produce to struggling families.
However, CEO for the food bank Christie Jordan said there is still a huge need in Region 8.
“We are grateful for the support provided to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by the Craighead County Community Foundation,” Jordan said. “This grant will help our organization provide additional fresh, nutritious food resources to our agency partners who serve needy families in Craighead County.”
The Food Bank of NEA provides 113,000 meals each week to people at risk of hunger in 12 Region 8 counties.
The food bank is a member of Feeding America.
This means they can provide four meals for every dollar donated.
For more information about the food bank, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.