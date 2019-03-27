Public dines at Colton’s to support body cameras for sheriff’s department

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - On Tuesday night, the community came together at Colton’s Steakhouse to help support the Independence County Sheriff’s Department.
The Rotary Club of Batesville teamed up with the sheriff’s department and with Colton’s to raise money to purchase body cameras for officers.
“Our cameras have made a difference during their service in Independence County,” Sheriff Shawn Stephens said.
In the past, the sheriff’s department bought 20 cameras for its officers but most of those cameras are currently inoperable.
So to help support the officers, the public dined at Colton’s Tuesday night from 5-9 p.m.
A portion of all of the dinner proceeds helped match a Rotary grant for the cameras.
The Rotary District 6150 agreed to match up to $2,085 towards the licensing and purchase of new body cameras.
