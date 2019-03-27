QB race one of many storylines as Arkansas State kicks off spring practice

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is back to work at The Vault. There’s just as many storylines as the 15 practices A-State will have between now and the spring game.
The quarterback race is underway. Junior Logan Bonner took the first team reps Tuesday afternoon. He appeared in 5 games in 2018 and 4 games in 2017. Bonner completed 47 percent of his passes last season. Jonesboro High alum Carson Coats is also fighting for QB1.
There are two freshmen that enrolled early and are in spring ball. Coltin Clack hails from Texas, KaRon Coleman is from Alabama.
Tuesday was our first glimpse at two new coordinators and several assistant coaches. David Duggan is the Red Wolves defensive coordinator, Keith Heckendorf is controlling the A-State offense.
The Red Wolves return 13 starters, 11 of those earned All-Sun Belt honors.
- WR Kirk Merritt (2018 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, 2018 All-SBC 1st Team)
- TE Javonis Isaac (2018 All-SBC 2nd Team)
- DL William Bradley-King (2018 All-SBC 2nd Team)
- DL Forrest Merrill (2018 All-SBC 2nd Team)
- DB Jerry Jacobs (2018 All-SBC 2nd Team)
- P Cody Grace (2018 All-SBC 2nd Team)
- RB Marcel Murray (2018 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, 2018 All-SBC 3rd Team)
- DB Darreon Jackson (2018 All-SBC 3rd Team)
- WR Omar Bayless (2018 All-SBC Honorable Mention)
- OL Jacob Still (2018 All-SBC Honorable Mention)
- DL Kevin Thurmon (2018 All-SBC Honorable Mention)
The Arkansas State spring game is Saturday, April 20th. All workouts and the spring game are OPEN to the public. You can view the practice schedule HERE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.