Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State football after first spring practice (3/26)

Red Wolves Raw: Blake Anderson, David Duggan, & Keith Heckendorf after 3/26 practice
By Chris Hudgison | March 26, 2019 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:42 PM
Red Wolves Raw: Logan Bonner, Carson Coats, & Dahu Green after 3/26 practice

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences

Arkansas State football kicked off spring practice Tuesday afternoon. The quarterback race and new assistant coaches are just some of the headlines.

Hear from head coach Blake Anderson, new defensive coordinator David Duggan, and new offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf. Plus QBs Logan Bonner & Carson Coats describe Day 1 of the competition, WR Dahu Green reflects on coming back after suffering an ankle injury in the 2018 opener.

http://www.kait8.com/video/2019/03/27/red-wolves-raw-blake-anderson-david-duggan-keith-heckendorf-after-practice/

http://www.kait8.com/video/2019/03/27/red-wolves-raw-logan-bonner-carson-coats-dahu-green-after-practice/

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.