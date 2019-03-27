Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State football after first spring practice (3/26)

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
Arkansas State football kicked off spring practice Tuesday afternoon. The quarterback race and new assistant coaches are just some of the headlines.
Hear from head coach Blake Anderson, new defensive coordinator David Duggan, and new offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf. Plus QBs Logan Bonner & Carson Coats describe Day 1 of the competition, WR Dahu Green reflects on coming back after suffering an ankle injury in the 2018 opener.
