Restaurant owner’s rape trial delayed again

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The trial of a Jonesboro restaurant owner charged with rape and human trafficking has been postponed again.
Hexin Chen, former owner of Kirin, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2018, after an employee reported he sexually assaulted her.
Police obtained a bench warrant and arrested Chen on the alleged rape charge.
During their investigation they learned that Chen had forced two women to work at his restaurant on South Caraway.
One of the victims alleged he would not allow her to speak English on her phone and would come into her room and beat her.
Chen’s trial was originally scheduled to begin on May 7, 2018 but that April it was postponed to Aug. 27 after his attorney, Christopher Mark Jester, filed a motion of continuance.
A month before his trial was to begin, Jester filed another motion to continue and the case was pushed back to Dec. 17.
Again, a month before the scheduled trial, his attorney requested and received a third order of continuance. The judge postponed the motion and plea day until March 25 of this year and schedule the trial for April 8.
On Monday, March 25, Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt signed a fourth order of continuance and rescheduled Chen’s motion and plea date to July 25-26 with a jury trial set for Aug. 5-16.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story.
