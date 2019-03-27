70s and Windy Today

We ran 5-15 degrees warmer this morning compared to Wednesday morning and that will lead to very nice weather this afternoon. We’ll be in the mid-60s by lunch and in the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible under partly cloudy skies. 70s again on Friday though rain chances are a little higher. The best rain chances remain on Saturday with thunderstorms possible as well. Temperatures will start out in the 60s on Saturday morning and drop to the 50s and 40s by the afternoon. We stay windy today through the weekend.