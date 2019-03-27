Special council meeting to discuss fate of old factory building

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) - In Mississippi County, a building that has been mostly vacant for years could see new tenants soon.
A special-called city council meeting in Osceola was held Tuesday night to discuss the fate of the old Fruit of the Loom building.
It’s a 494,000 square foot building that Mayor Sally Wilson said has seen interest from several companies over the years, with no final deal.
But if several moving parts fall into place, a new company may be announced soon.
"They need to have a utility rate that they can afford, they need to be able to lease for ten years, at this point they're asking for 30,000 square feet of the Fruit of the Loom building," Wilson said. "If these two things don't happen, then the sale won't happen."
The entire deal involves the Blueoak Arkansas company building as well, but Mayor Wilson couldn’t release the name of the buyer just yet.
