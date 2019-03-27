A tattoo and hoodie crack the case

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The key to to solving a case turned out to be what the suspect was wearing.
A tattoo on the back of a man’s neck, as well as a hoodie, may have played a role in the arrest of a Jonesboro man in connection with a theft and credit card case, according to Jonesboro police.
Zachary Daniels of Jonesboro was arrested March 26 on suspicion of theft of property credit-debit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and unauthorized use of a car after the investigation by police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim called Jonesboro police on March 14 when he couldn’t find his wallet and had been contacted about fraudulent charges to his account.
“After being provided with the account number, I located video at Walmart and Academy Sports,” the affidavit noted.
Daniels reportedly bought two items at Walmart and then used the victim’s credit card Academy Sports March 12.
“One of these items at Walmart was a blue and white Mossy Oak hooded sweatshirt. This male had a large tattoo on the back of the neck that is visible in the Walmart footage,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The victim later told police that Daniels had been an employee of his and that the card used had been in one of the work trucks Daniels had been in while working for the man, Jonesboro police said.
A $3,500 bond was set for Daniels, who will be arraigned April 19 in circuit court.
