Teacher of the Month awarded to Harrisburg instructor

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - The March Teacher of the Month was awarded to an instructor that students and fellow teachers say is a role model for everyone on campus - Amber Carvell at Harrisburg High School.
The creative writing instructor was surprised in the middle of class.
The recognition brought cheers and ‘I love you’s’ from her students. She tearfully responded to the praise and from her nomination letter.
“My creative writing instructor is my role model because I want to have the ability to make a person smile, even when they feel like crying,” stated the instructor’s nomination letter.
Carvell has seen more than her fair share of tears this school year, after her daughter was stillborn in December.
"One of the things that's help me through. is my family that's here. And my kids. My kids have been one of the biggest helps at getting me through," said Carvell.
She said, at first, she was a bit nervous to return to school.
“What I found when I came back was that. The kids in my classes and the students in the building and the adults in the room like they were all really respectful of my space and of my healing,” said Carvell.
She said the reaction from her school family didn’t surprise her, however.
She believed in the strength of the bond with her students that was built through mutual understanding and support.
“I just try to my best for them everyday. Cause’ I know that they deserve it. Just that every human being deserves an ally and have somebody that works hard for them,” said Carvell.
Being recognized for that extra mile she takes in her classroom and office, Carvell said, it’s more fuel to keep doing what she’s doing.
