Temps Plus employee accused of fraudulent checks totaling $795k

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Temps Plus employee is facing felony charges after being accused of fraudulently filling out and cashing checks made payable to her for 12 years.
According to a release from the Blytheville Police Department, on Friday, March 22, representatives of Temps Plus reported they sustained an internal theft by forged bank documents.
An audit revealed that 42-year-old Sabrina Minyard had made out and cashed the checks that were made payable to her for a total of about $795,000 between the years of 2007-2019.
During the investigation, Minyard admitted to writing and cashing the checks in question.
On Monday, March 25, arrest warrants were issued for Minyard and she surrendered to police.
Minyard is charged with Forgery, a Class C felony, and Theft of Property Greater than $25,000, a Class B felony.
Minyard later appeared in court Tuesday where probable cause was found on the felony charges.
She was released by the court on her own recognizance.
