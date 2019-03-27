Traffic stop turned drug bust

Smith is now facing charges for possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; theft by receiving less than 25,000 but greater than 5,000; possession of a schedule four substance with purpose to deliver; obstructing governmental operations; possession of a Schedule IV/V substance with purpose to deliver; possession of a Schedule I/II substance, not meth or cocaine, with purpose to deliver; forgery; and parole violation.