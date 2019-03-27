Traffic stop turned drug bust

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A Region 8 deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and uncovered drugs and money.
On March 19 around 11 p.m., a deputy with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department noticed a maroon sports utility vehicle heading west on Johnson Avenue.
The deputy ran the tag and pulled over the vehicle when it came up stolen from another county.
The driver of the car, 42-year-old Gary Cordell Smith of Jonesboro, fled on foot but was found hiding in the backyard of a property near the traffic stop.
When the SUV was searched, deputies uncovered methamphetamine, suspected acid, ecstasy pills, hydrocodone pills, Xanax pills, an unknown white powder substance, suspected cocaine and marijuana, according to social media post by the sheriff’s office.
They also recovered 12 possible stolen credit/debit cards, counterfeit money and several hundred dollars.
Smith is now facing charges for possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; theft by receiving less than 25,000 but greater than 5,000; possession of a schedule four substance with purpose to deliver; obstructing governmental operations; possession of a Schedule IV/V substance with purpose to deliver; possession of a Schedule I/II substance, not meth or cocaine, with purpose to deliver; forgery; and parole violation.
